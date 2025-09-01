Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT conducts mahazar at resort

<p>Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Dharmasthala alleged mass burial case on Monday brought back the complainant-witness to Belthangady. </p><p>He was taken to a resort located on the Ujire–Charmadi road, where a mahazar was conducted. SIT sources said the mahazar was carried out after information surfaced that the complainant-witness had stayed at the resort for a day.</p>.Dharmasthala case | 'Very big conspiracy', probe should be given to NIA or CBI: BJP's Vijayendra.<p>Meanwhile, the SIT accepted a fresh petition seeking permission to identify locations connected to the Dharmasthala mass burial case.</p><p>The petition, filed by Tukaram Gowda and Purandara of Dharmasthala, was submitted to the SIT. The duo claimed that during discussions with the complainant witness, they were informed about several sites where bodies were allegedly buried. However, they expressed surprise that the complainant witness himself had not shown these locations to the investigators.</p><p>According to the petitioners, the complainant witness had chosen isolated spots for burials, and hence, they should be permitted to assist in identifying those sites before the SIT.</p><p>In the acknowledgement to the petition, SIT investigation officer assured that the details provided would be duly examined. </p>