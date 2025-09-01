Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT conducts mahazar at resort

SIT sources said the mahazar was carried out after information surfaced that the complainant-witness had stayed at the resort for a day.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 16:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDharmasthala

