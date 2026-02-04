<p>Mangaluru: The state government has given administrative approval for the construction of the fourth and fifth floors of the Medicine Block at Wenlock District <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Hospital">Hospital </a>through the CSR fund of Rs 10 crore sanctioned by MRPL.</p><p>Prabhakara T, under secretary to the health and family welfare department in his approval order said the government had initially prepared a DPR to construct a ground + 5-floor Medicine Block initially. </p><p>However, only the ground and three additional floors were constructed with the available funds.</p>.Mangaluru: Two arrested for attempting to pledge fake gold jewellery with cooperative bank.<p>Now, with the MRPL handing over a letter of intent to construct the fourth and fifth floor using the CSR fund, a Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) and a 52-bed ward will be developed on the fourth floor, and a 22-bed ward was planned on the fifth floor. The MRPL has submitted a letter of intent to the government to sanction Rs 10 crore under the CSR initiative.</p><p>District in Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the additional facility will benefit the patients. With the fourth and fifth floor, the hospital will have additional 74 beds. The maintenance of the new building and supply of human resources will be entrusted to KMC as per the old agreement, he said.</p><p>It may be recalled that the government has recently given approval for the construction of the OPD building at the Wenlock Hospital and the work is likely to commence shortly.</p><p>With the objective of benefiting the poor and middle-class sections, the Wenlock hospital will be expanded in two phases at a total cost of Rs 70 crore. In the first phase, tenders will be floated shortly for the construction of a new two-storey OPD Block at a cost of Rs 35 crore. The building will also be equipped with a solar power unit and CCTV surveillance.</p><p>The Health Department aims to develop Wenlock Hospital as a model hospital, ensuring all necessary facilities and convenience for the public, the minister said.</p><p>The total built up area of the OPD block will be 8257.22 square metres (with lower ground, ground and two upper floors). </p><p>Further, the post of district surgeon at the Wenlock Hospital has been upgraded as Medical Superintendent, said the Minister. </p>