<p>Mangaluru: Activist Mahesh Shetty Thimmarody who is accused in a case related to obstructing police from performing their duty, appeared before Belthangady police station on Friday for inquiry.</p><p>Brahmavar Police on August 21 had gone to arrest Mahesh over allegations that he had made derogatory remarks against BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh on social media. </p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>At that time, the police were allegedly obstructed in the course of their duty, leading to a case being filed against several individuals. </p><p>Mahesh is the third accused in the case. According to police sources, his statement was recorded after he appeared at the station on Friday morning.</p><p>Meanwhile, SIT chief Pronab Mohanty has arrived at SIT office in Belthangady.</p>