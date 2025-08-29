Menu
Karnataka: Mahesh Shetty Thimmarody appears before Belthangady police

Brahmavar Police on August 21 had gone to arrest Mahesh over allegations that he had made derogatory remarks against BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh on social media.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 09:26 IST
Published 29 August 2025, 09:26 IST
