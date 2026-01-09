<p>The Vittal Police have arrested a man in connection with the theft of four cattle reported from Peruvai village in Bantwal taluk.</p><p>According to the police, the incident occurred on November 18, within the limits of Vittal police station. Four cattle belonging to Ganesh Rai and Narayana Naik were allegedly stolen from the society premises at Peruvai village when the animals had been taken out for grazing.</p>.Mangaluru: Video of medical negligence by doctor towards patient struggling to breathe goes viral.<p>Following a complaint lodged by Ganesh Rai, a case was registered at Vittal Police Station. After investigation, the police arrested Zulfhan Malik (30), a resident of Kodi, Ullal village on Thursday.</p><p>The arrested was produced before the jurisdictional court and taken into police custody. Further investigation is in progress.</p>