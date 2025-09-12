<p>Udupi: A 24 year old woman in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-news">Karnataka'</a>s Udupi district was stabbed by her neighbour after she allegedly refused to marry him. The incident took place on the morning of Friday, September 12. </p><p>The injured has been identified as Rakshitha. According to SP Hariram Shankar, her condition is said to be critical and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Manipal.</p>.Karnataka-origin man beheaded by co-worker at motel in US, family witnesses murder.<p>The injured was working in the survey department in Udupi's Brahmavara on a contract basis. The incident took place at around 8.30 am when she was walking towards the bus stand.</p><p>It is said that her family had objected to her marriage with the accused, following which she had blocked his number for the past two weeks.</p>