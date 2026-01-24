<p>Mangaluru: A 17-year-old student was found dead with a gunshot wound and his father was found lying in a pool of blood with stab injuries at their house in Paade near Ramakunja village in Kadaba police station limits on Saturday evening.</p><p>Kadaba police sources said the father, identified as Vasanth Amin (55) and a native of Bettampady villege in Puttur taluk, had shifted to present house in Pade about eight years ago. </p><p>Vasanth had contacted a family friend and had informed that his son Mokshith had stabbed him and later had committed suicide by shooting self with a double barrel gun. </p><p>When the friend rushed to the house, he found Vasanth with stab injuries lying on the floor and Mokshith dead due to the gunshot. The friend immediately shifted Vasanth to a hospital in Mangaluru.</p><p>Close on the heels of Mokshith's death, his mother Jayashri, who was residing in Perla in Kasargod district, rushed to Paada and filed a complaint accusing her husband Vasanth of shooting her son and injuring self with a knife. </p>.<p>Jayashri in her complaint said the land in Paade was registered in her name. Vasanth for some years had been demanding that the land should be registered in his name. </p><p>However Mokshith was taking sides with his mother and opposed his father's plans to re-register the land in his name. Due to frequent quarrels, I and my son had left the house and were staying with my parents in Perla, Jayashri said.</p><p>A month ago, Vasanth had summoned Mokshith to stay with him. A few hours before the incident, Mokshith had contacted his mother and had informed her that he and his father were travelling together to Mangaluru. </p><p>"If anything happens to my life, my father Vasanth should be held responsible," Jayashri said quoting her son Mokshith. </p><p>Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar S Bhoomareddy who visited the spot told media people that both father and mother had given conflicting statements leading to the death of Mokshith. The truth will be revealed during a detailed investigation, he added.</p>