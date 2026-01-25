Menu
The Sunday Story | Adolescent consent, POCSO and the Romeo-Juliet debate

It observed that often Pocso cases were filed at the behest of a girl’s family objecting to romantic involvement with a young boy due to which the young boys languished in jails.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 18:58 IST
Published 24 January 2026, 18:58 IST
Pocso actPocsoSpecials

