Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Man pledges fake gold to avail Rs 9.25 lakh loan from cooperative society, booked

The incident occurred at Puttur branch of the Odiyoor Sri Vividhoddesha Souharda Sahakari Sangha
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 08:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 08:45 IST
CrimeMangaluruFraudcheating case

Follow us on :

Follow Us