<p>Mangaluru: The Mangaluru CEN police arrested a 22-year-old youth accused of circulating provocative messages through an Instagram page. The arrest came after sincere efforts to identify the person, as the accused kept changing identity regularly.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said the arrested has been identified as Mohammed Kaif (22), from Malavntige, Dakshina Kannada.</p><p>On July 19, a case was registered at the Mangaluru CEN police station under the Information Technology Act (Section 66(C)) and Sections 56, 353(1), and 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, after the accused allegedly circulated provocative content through the Instagram handle <em>Karavali_tigers 909.</em></p>.Man from Karnataka held for posting 'communally provocative' message.<p>Following technical checks, police traced the accused and found him in Tamil Nadu. </p><p>A special team was sent to the state, from where Kaif was taken into custody and brought back to Mangaluru. He was later produced before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody.</p><p>Commissioner said another case has also been registered against the Instagram page at Bajpe Police Station, and investigation is in progress.</p>