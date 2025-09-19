Menu
Mangaluru: 22-year-old Instagram user arrested for circulating provocative messages online

Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said the arrested has been identified as Mohammed Kaif (22), from Malavntige, Dakshina Kannada.
Published 19 September 2025, 07:00 IST
