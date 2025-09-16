<p>Mangaluru: The Uppinangady Police have arrested a man who had been absconding for 12 years in connection with a case registered at the local police Station. According to the cops, the accused, Imran Khan (36), a resident of Shivajinagar, Bengaluru, was wanted in cases under IPC Sections 354(A) (sexual harassment) and 354(D) (stalking). </p><p>The court had issued an LPC warrant against him after he remained untraceable.</p><p>On September 13, Uppinangady Police arrested him from KG Halli, Bengaluru. He was produced before the court on September 14, which subsequently remanded him in judicial custody.</p>