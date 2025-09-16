Menu
Criminal absconding for 12 years arrested from Bengaluru; remanded in judicial custody

On September 13, Uppinangady Police arrested him from KG Halli, Bengaluru. He was produced before the court on September 14, which subsequently remanded him in judicial custody.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 06:29 IST
Published 16 September 2025, 06:29 IST
