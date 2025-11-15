<p>Mangaluru: A series of accidents involving multiple-vehicles near Panambur Junction on Saturday claimed three lives after an autorickshaw was crushed between two tankers.</p><p>According to Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said, the accident occurred when a cow was crossing the road. A gas tanker travelling from Mulki towards Mangaluru stopped to allow the animal to pass. An autorickshaw behind it also halted, followed by an MUV. </p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>At this moment, another tanker approaching from the rear rammed the MUV with force. The impact pushed the Innova sideways, causing the autorickshaw to get crushed between the two tankers. The autorickshaw was completely crushed.</p><p>The deceased are Mohammed Kunchi (25), autorickshaw driver, resident of Ullal, passengers Aboobakar (65), Ibrahim (68) - both residents of Montepadavu, Konaje</p><p>The injured person has been identified as Anand Sanil, a passenger in the Innova car. The police have arrested Mohammed Sheiky, the driver of the tanker that caused the collision.</p><p>Investigations are underway.</p>