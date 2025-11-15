Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru: Multiple-vehicle accident claims three lives after auto gets crushed between two tankers

The deceased are Mohammed Kunchi (25), autorickshaw driver, resident of Ullal, passengers Aboobakar (65), Ibrahim (68) - both residents of Montepadavu, Konaje
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 11:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 11:29 IST
India NewsRoad accidentMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us