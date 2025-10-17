<p>Mangaluru: Police have registered a case against six youths for allegedly engaging in a scuffle that disturbed communal harmony at Manchi Katte in Manchi village, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>.</p><p>According to the Bantwal Rural Police, head constable Krishna Naik was on beat patrol in the area when he received information from an informant about a group of youths causing a commotion. Upon reaching the spot, he found a crowd gathered and witnessed the group—identified as Vijeth, Rakshith Kottari, Pushparaj, Ajay, Jameer, and Mohammad Mustafa —engaged in a heated altercation.</p>.Activist Jayant booked for spreading false info on externment against Mahesh Thimarody.<p>The youths were reportedly using abusive language and fighting in a manner likely to create hatred and disrupt public peace.</p><p>Following the incident, a case has been registered at Bantwal Rural Police Station under sSections 189(2), 191(2), 196(1)(a), 196(1)(b) read with Section 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). </p>