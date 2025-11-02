'Not just DKS, 7-8 ministers expressed desire to become CM': BJP's Vijayendra

<p>Mangaluru: For the past month, a public tussle for the Chief Minister’s chair has been taking place within the ruling party, said Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra. </p><p>“It’s not just D K Shivakumar — from what I know, seven to eight senior ministers have expressed their desire to become Chief Minister. So, the competition for the top post is intense, and this is affecting governance,” he said.</p><p>Speaking to media people, during his visit to Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, he said, “The term ‘November Revolution’ was not coined by the BJP. It is the ministers of the ruling party themselves who have used it, and that’s what is happening now."</p><p>"The overall result of infighting is that the government has become a curse to the people of the state — more focused on corruption than on development,” Vijayendra said.</p><p>He added that development has come to a halt and farmers are suffering.</p>.Chief Minister’s chair not vacant right now: Energy Minister K J George.<p>Speaking on reports that the RSS has tightened its internal regulations, Vijayendra said, “Senior RSS leaders have already expressed their views, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has responded. I will not comment further. The senior leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh themselves will address the issue.”</p><p>Regarding the upcoming Greater Bengaluru Corporation elections, Vijayendra said, “Preparations are already underway. We will soon begin our groundwork for the Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections as well. The BJP is fully prepared to face the forthcoming elections unitedly.”</p><p>Accusing the Congress government of neglecting farmers in the state, Vijayendra said “In the last few days, sugarcane growers from Belagavi, Bagalkot, Chikkodi, and Vijayapura districts have been demanding a fair price for their produce."</p><p>"I urge the Chief Minister and the concerned ministers to address the issue immediately. Farmers are protesting on the streets, and the state government must take prompt action to ensure justice for them,” Vijayendra said.</p><p>The state BJP President took part in Mahapooje at the temple during his visit. </p>