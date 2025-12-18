<p>Mangaluru: Puttur rural police registered a case against miscreants who had mounted a religious flag over a pole installed at an unauthorised junction in Bhaktakodi in Mundooru gram panchayat (GP) limits in Puttur taluk on Thursday.</p><p>Puttur police registered a case close on the heels of Mundooru GP removing the flag and destroying the unauthorised junction on Wednesday. </p><p>Sources in Puttur rural police station said the junction was developed prior to elections without obtaining permission from departments concerned in 2017.</p>.Two killed in Puttur, police suspect property dispute.<p>In the same year, a clash had erupted between two groups over the issue of unauthorisied junction. Then members of Mundooru gram panchayat (GP) and police had intervened to ensure that the dispute ended amicably. However residents had paid no heed to directions of GP to demolish the junction.</p><p>After the religious flag was installed at the unauthorised junction Mundooru gram panchayat (GP) fearing law and order in coming days evicted the flag and filed a complaint with Puttur rural police station. </p><p>Based on the complaint police had registered the case under Section 270 of BNS, col 3 of Karnataka Open Place Disfigurement Act 1951 and 1981, sources added.</p>