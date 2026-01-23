<p>Udupi: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cyber-fraud">cyberfraud </a>case involving the illegal transfer of over Rs 6.35 lakh through UPI has been reported from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi</a>.</p><p>In his complaint, Chetan Kumar, a civil engineer from Kunjibettu in Udupi, said he has two accounts in two nationalised banks. </p><p>On January 20, starting from around 7.30 pm, a total of Rs 4,39,500 was fraudulently transferred in phases from his Bank of Baroda account, while Rs 1,96,400 was similarly transferred from his Karnataka Bank account, without his knowledge. The complainant came to know about the unauthorised transactions after receiving SMS alerts from the banks on his mobile phone.</p>.Senior citizen loses Rs 3.83 lakh in cyber fraud due to APK file, case registered in Karnataka's Udupi.<p>Unknown persons are suspected to have carried out the transactions using the UPI platform, causing a total financial loss of Rs 6,35,900 to the complainant.</p><p>Based on the complaint, the Udupi CEN police station has registered a case under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.</p>