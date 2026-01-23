Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Rs 6.35 lakh fraudulently transferred via UPI from Udupi engineer’s bank accounts

Complainant came to know about the unauthorised transactions after receiving SMS alerts from banks on his mobile phone
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 07:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 07:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCyber fraudUdupibanking fraud

Follow us on :

Follow Us