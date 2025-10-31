<p>Mangaluru: A case has been registered against a scooter rider for obstructing an ambulance carrying a critically injured patient from Puttur to Mangaluru for emergency treatment.</p><p>On October 30, an ambulance was transporting a person, who was severely injured in an accident at Bisle Ghat, to a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> hospital after initial treatment at the Puttur Government Hospital. </p>.Mangaluru police commissioner’s daily wireless conference keeps force fired up.<p>Around 1:30 pm, near BC Road Narayana Guru Circle in Bantwal taluk, the two-wheeler rider reportedly ignored the ambulance’s siren and refused to give way, hindering its movement. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Mansoor (38), a resident of Bettampady village in Puttur taluk.<br>Following the incident, the Bantwal Town Police registered a case under Sections 110 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and took the Mansoor into custody. Further legal action is being initiated.</p>