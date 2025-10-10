<p>Udupi: Seized narcotic substances worth Rs 15,21,427 have been destroyed by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi </a>police in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>.</p><p>The destroyed substances comprised 9.937 kg of ganja worth Rs 7,12,963, 345 grams of MDMA worth Rs 8,08,464 and 61 grams of "white powder". </p><p>The narcotic substances were destroyed at Ayush Envirotech in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/padubidri">Padubidri </a>under the jurisdiction of the Padubidri police.</p><p>Police officials said that the seized drugs, linked to 10 cases, were destroyed following court orders.</p><p>Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, members of the District Drug Disposal Committee, Assistant Superintendent of Police Harsha Priyamvada, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabhu D T were present during the disposal process.</p>.School bus insurance racket unearthed: two arrested in Udupi.<p>The drugs were seized in 10 cases registered across Udupi Town (three), CEN police station (two), and one each from Malpe, Padubidri, Shirva, Karkala Town, and Manipal stations.</p><p>Hariram Shankar said that in the past 15 days, the police in the district registered 35 cases related to narcotic offences and initiated action against 35 accused persons.</p>.Karnataka: Udupi call centre organised bulk shipment orders on behalf of a global drug cartel.<p>According to police data, the Kundapur Police Station registered seven cases against seven persons. Manipal Police Station registered six cases against six persons. Karkala Town and Malpe police stations each registered five cases against five persons. Udupi Town Police Station recorded four cases against four persons. Kaup and Karkala Rural police stations each registered two cases against two persons. Hiriyadka, Kollur, Kota, and Shirva police stations each registered one case, against a total of four persons.<br><br>The Superintendent of Police added that strict action would continue against those involved in the use and supply of ganja and other narcotics in the district. </p>