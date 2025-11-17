<p>Mangaluru: A man has filed a complaint to the Mangaluru CEN Station alleging that he was cheated of Rs 2.7 crore through a stock market investment scam operated via WhatsApp.</p><p>According to the complaint, on October 15, the victim was added without his consent to a WhatsApp group named “F1 HDFC Securities”. The group was reportedly managed by unknown individuals identified as Dheeraj Relli and Sunita Agarwal, operating through multiple phone numbers.</p>.43-yr-old Mangaluru man loses Rs 2 crore in online investment scam.<p>The group frequently shared stock market tips and investment-related messages. Gaining the victim’s trust, the administrators sent him a website link, which he accessed and entered his personal details to join their online platform. </p>.Assistant manager of Exim Bank duped of Rs 1.35 crore in online stock market investment scam.<p>Believing he would earn substantial returns, the victim transferred money in phases between October 27 and November 12, sending a total of Rs 2.7 crore to various bank accounts provided by the suspects. </p><p>The fraud came to light when the scammers demanded additional investment, claiming it was required to receive the full profit. The victim grew suspicious and after consulting his children, realised he had been deceived.</p><p>Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at CEN station. </p>