<p>Mangaluru: A partially migratory bird, Sykes's Nightjar was spotted by birdwatchers for the first time in Mangaluru.</p><p>It was spotted by a group of birdwatchers —Vivek Nayak, Dr Ashwin Nayak, B Prakash Prabhu, Abhay Yellore and Vaman Kamath G at Jokatte on the outskirts of Mangaluru on November 16. In fact, it is spotted for the first time in South India and has been confirmed by ebird India, said Vivek Nayak to <em>DH</em>. The nearest known sighting appears to be Saswad, near Pune.</p><p>The bird is mostly found in Northwestern South Asia. It is a relatively small bird, measuring around 20-25 centimeters in length and has a short bill, and dark blackish brown irises. Their plumage is mainly of brown and grey colour, with upperparts having sandy colouration with blackish brown and pale brown spots all over their body. This is known as 'cryptic plumage' as it seems to merge with it's surroundings.</p>