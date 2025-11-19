Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'No shortage of talent in space tech': former ISRO Chairman S Somanath

Speaking at a session ‘Pioneering the Next Decade: Building India’s Frontier Tech Future’, he said top minds are returning to India and that they need a similar environment to flourish.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 20:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 20:01 IST
India NewsISROSpaceSpace technologyS Somnath

Follow us on :

Follow Us