<p>Mangaluru: A three-day street food fest was inaugurated on Friday as part of the Karavali Utsav celebrations.</p><p>The event, being held on the main road near Kadri Park in the city, was inaugurated by renowned chef Shriya Shetty. Speaking on the occasion, she said the food preferences of people in coastal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/31">Karnataka</a> are very unique. </p><p>The love people here have for snacks and cuisine has elevated the region’s food culture. She added that the coast is well known for its diverse culinary offerings.</p>.Protest 'street feast' held after Mandya lit fest says 'no' to non-veg food.<p>Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V said that a large number of people have participated in all events organised as part of this year’s Karavali Utsav. He added that more diverse programmes would be organised in the coming days.</p><p>Union Bank of India General Manager Rajendra Kumar, DGM Tejaswini, Mangaluru AC Meenakshi Arya, Yatheesh Baikampady and others were present.</p><p>The Street Food Fest will continue till Sunday on Kadri Park road, featuring stalls offering a variety of snacks, chaats, beverages, vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. A large number of people attended the event on the very first day itself.</p>