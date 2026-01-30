Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Three-day food fest inaugurated as part of Karavali Utsav celebrations in Mangaluru

Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V said that a large number of people have participated in all events organised as part of this year’s Karavali Utsav.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 16:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 16:32 IST
India NewsMangalurufood festival

Follow us on :

Follow Us