<p>Mangaluru: The Surathkal police arrested two persons on the charges of running an illegal deposit scheme under the name 'New India Royal Scheme and Green Light Lucky Scheme,' allegedly cheating over 13,000 investors to the tune of more than Rs 10 core. </p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said that the arrested are Mohammad Ashraf Bajpe (43),a resident of Bajpe, now residing at Kadri Kambla Road, Mangaluru and Mohammad Hanif (50), a resident of Krishnapura, Katipalla village, Mangaluru taluk.</p><p>Bhujanga A Poojary (51) of Chelairu village, in his complaint stated that the scheme was an unregulated deposit plan operated without government approval. Following the complaint, a case was registered at Surathkal Police Station on August 11 under Sections 316(2), 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 21 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act.</p><p>The complainant had alleged that people were lured with promises of high returns and attractive prizes. Handbills advertised that by paying Rs 1,000 per month for 10 months (Rs 10,000 total), members would receive Rs 12,000 in cash at the end of the scheme, along with chances to win prizes such as cars, bikes, gold rings through monthly draws. </p><p>However, after collecting deposits, the company suddenly shut its office at Katipalla, leaving investors cheated.</p><p>The arrested were initially remanded in police custody for seven day. Now, the court has remanded in judicial custody for 15 days. The Commissioner said Ashraf and Hanif had previously floated schemes called New India Premium Scheme and New India Bumper Scheme, which are also under investigation.<br><br>The police have seized bank accounts and gold ornaments, houses in Boloor and Bajpe five plots at Bajpe Tarikambla, Vehicles and computers used in the scam. </p><p>Further, the process has been initiated to confiscate immovable properties, vehicles, gold, and other assets purchased using investors' money, as per the provisions of the law by writing to the DC and Assistant Commissioner. </p><p>The police have urged all investors and agents linked with the New India Royal Scheme and Green Light Lucky Scheme to approach Surathkal Police with relevant documents to assist in the probe.<br><br>The investigation is being led by Inspector Pramod Kumar P, with the support of Sub-inspectors Raghu Nayak, Raghavendra Naik, Janardhan Naik and Shashidhar Shetty. </p>