<p>Mangaluru: The Mangaluru East (Kadri) police have arrested two inter-State criminals involved in vehicle theft and chain-snatching cases, following a complaint related to the theft of a motorcycle from Yeyyadi.</p><p><br>According to Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H, the arrested are Paisal alias Thota Paisal , a resident of New Thota House, Ullal and Nithin Kumar, a resident of Paduvaralli 2nd Main Road, Vinayaka Nagar, Mysuru.</p><p>Explaining the case, Reddy said a motorcycle which was parked at a complex at Yeyyadi on December 12 was stolen. A case was registered at the Kadri Police Station. On December 16, the police arrested prime accused Paisal and Nithin. During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in a chain-snatching case reported on December 13, within the limits of the Bhatkal Rural Police Station. The duo had allegedly snatched a gold chain from a 70-year-old woman, Honnamma Mahadeva Naik, at Gardi Hithlu, Belake village in Bhatkal taluk, and fled the scene.<br>The police recovered a gold chain worth approximately Rs 1.2 lakh and a motorcycle used in the crime, valued at around Rs 45,000, from the arrested.<br></p><p>The Commissioner of Police said Paisal is a habitual offender, with as many as 42 criminal cases registered against him across police stations in Udupi, Karkala, Manipal, Mangaluru, Belthangady, Vittal, Kankanady Town, Puttur, Shirva, Surathkal, Kadaba, Konaje, Kushalnagar and also in the State of Kerala. These cases include robbery, dacoity, theft, and murder. More than 10 non-bailable warrants are pending against him in various courts, and he had been absconding by evading appearing for hearing in court.<br>The operation was carried out by Mangaluru East Police Inspector Ananth Padmanabha with police sub-inspector Manohar Prasad. </p>