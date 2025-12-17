Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Two inter-State criminals involved in vehicle theft, chain-snatching cases held by Mangaluru police

Gold chain worth about Rs 1.2 lakh and motorcycle recovered from the duo
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 07:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 07:39 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us