Udupi woman duped of Rs 7.99 lakh as fraudsters pose as Adani Total Gas employees

Complainant Tejaswini, 35, had applied for a CNG gas dealership through the website petrolpumpdelearship.co.in on September 11. The only official website of the company adanigas.com
Published 26 September 2025, 06:26 IST
CrimeAdaniUdupi

