<p>Udupi: A woman from Udupi, has allegedly been cheated of nearly Rs 7.99 lakh by fraudsters posing as representatives of Adani Total Gas Limited.</p><p><br>According to the local police, complainant Tejaswini, 35, had applied for a CNG gas dealership through the website <a href="http://petrolpumpdelearship.co.in/">petrolpumpdelearship.co.in</a> on September 11. The only official website of the company <a href="https://www.adanigas.com/">adanigas.com</a></p> <p>Days later, on September 18, she received a call from a person identifying himself as Mahesh Jain and claiming to be a representative of the Adani Total Gas Limited. He informed Tejaswini that her application had been approved and instructed her to send supporting documents. </p><p>The woman then received a confirmation email, along with a request to transfer Rs 49,500 to a bank account. She transferred the amount on September 19.</p><p>Later, another fraudster named Rakesh Verma contacted her, under the pretext of further processing, and made her transfer money in multiple instalments to the accused's accounts. </p> <p>In total, she ended up transferring Rs 7,99,500.</p><p><br>However, the accused neither provided any dealership nor returned the money, thereby cheating the complainant. </p><p>Based on Tejaswini's complaint, Udupi Town Police have registered a case under Sections 66(C), 66(D) of the IT Act and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>