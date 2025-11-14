Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
More elephants or less space?

More elephants or less space?

New, DNA-based report reveals a drop in numbers, pointing to shrinking habitats and fragmented redistribution.
VINOD KRISHNAN
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 21:46 IST
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 21:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ForestselephantsOpinionIn Perspective

Follow us on :

Follow Us