<p>Mangaluru: Former Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi said that democracy is at a critical juncture globally, but particularly in India.</p><p>"More people than in the past three decades are now living under authoritarian regimes. Voter participation is declining and trust in constitutional institutions is eroding. India, as the world's largest democracy, has a decisive role and responsibility in this context," Dr Quraishi stressed while addressing a gathering at 29th 'Profcon'-- Global Professional Students' Conference-organised by Wisdom Islamic Students Organisation State Committee at Surya woods convention centre on Saturday.</p><p>He noted that undermining federal systems, weakening internal democracy within political parties, declining media freedom, proliferation of fake news and polarisation based on religion and caste were threatening the achievements gained through democracy. Dr Quraishi emphasised that professionals should acquire technical skills while also developing civic consciousness and become guardians of democratic values. He added that civic literacy should be included in professional education.</p><p><strong>Violence in politics condemnable </strong></p><p>The Global Professional Students' conference condemned the "growing" culture of violence and undemocratic practices taking root in colleges and universities across the country. </p><p>The conference urged state governments not to encourage violent politics in campuses, which should instead be models of democratic processes. </p><p>The gathering stressed on the need for students to set examples of peace and cooperation on campuses. Various sessions were conducted by prominent speakers including Syed Patel from Mumbai, Wisdom Islamic Organization State Vice President Faisal Maulavi Puthupparamba, Secretary Abdul Malik Salafi, among others.</p>