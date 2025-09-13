<p>Mangaluru: A woman from Ullal has been arrested for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a child's neck. </p><p>According to the police, the arrested is Minnath.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said Rahmat, a resident of Belma village in Ullal, had gone to Tokkottu with her children to buy clothes on June 2. As it was raining, she had stopped in front of a shop, where a woman in a burqa snatched a 10-gram gold chain from her daughter's neck. A case was registered by the Ullal police under Section 304(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p><p>Pursuing the case, the Ullal police took Minnath into custody and recovered the stolen chain.</p><p>During interrogation, she revealed that she had also stolen an 8-gram gold chain from a bag at a wedding event at a convention Hall at Pajir on July 9. A case was registered by the Konaje police under Section 303(2) of the BNS. The Commissioner said the chain was also confiscated from the arrested.</p><p>The arrested was presented in court, which remanded her in judicial custody. The value of the gold ornaments recovered from the arrested is estimated at Rs 1.8 lakh.</p>