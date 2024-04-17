JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Many pay final respects to Kannada actor Dwarakish

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several personalities from Kannada film industry were among those who paid respects to the 81-year-old, whose body was kept at Ravindra Kalakshetra here before being taken to the Chamarajpet cremation ground, where his mortal remains were consigned to flames.
Last Updated 17 April 2024, 10:33 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: A large number of people bid a tearful adieu to veteran Kannada actor, producer and director Dwarakish on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several personalities from Kannada film industry were among those who paid respects to the 81-year-old, whose body was kept at Ravindra Kalakshetra here before being taken to the Chamarajpet cremation ground, where his mortal remains were consigned to flames.

A doyen of Kannada film industry, Dwarakish, who passed away on Tuesday, had acted in over 90 movies and produced around 50 films and was best known for his roles as a comedian in a career spanning more than five decades.

The versatile actor was synonymous with comedy and the audience would start giggling the moment he appeared on the big screen.

Born on August 19, 1942 at Hunsur in Mysuru district, the actor was a household name in the state in the prime of his career.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 April 2024, 10:33 IST)
Karnatakatributelast ritesDwarakishhomage

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT