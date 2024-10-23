Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Map beach stretch from Battappady to Sasihithlu, says Tourism director

With the nine medical colleges and several hospitals, there is ample of opportunities for medical tourism in the region.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 10:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 10:24 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTourism

Follow us on :

Follow Us