Map beach stretch from Battappady to Sasihithlu, says Tourism director

<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka Tourism department Director and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation MD Rajendra K V said that the department has asked Dakshina Kannada district administration to map beach stretch from Battappaddy to Sasihithlu, for zonation of parcels of land on the stretch.</p><p>Speaking during Connect 2024 organised by Karnataka Tourism Society and Tourism department he said parcels of land should be identified for taking up permissible activities to promote tourism. </p><p>All the clearance required for the same will be given at the state level.</p>.Karnataka's Kuthlur village selected as 'Best Tourism village'.<p>DK DC has requested the department to hold Coastal Karnataka Investors Meet. Before organising the meet, zonation of the land on beach stretch along with identifying the strengths of the region and necessary clearance should be completed.</p><p>“Young travellers wish to enjoy experiential tourism during their visit. We have to develop the necessary eco system for the same. Along with the promotion, we need to ensure responsible tourism without harming nature,” said Rajendra.</p><p>With the nine medical colleges and several hospitals, there is ample of opportunities for medical tourism. Along with health care, an ecosystem should be developed for the patients who visit for treatment and their families to explore the district as well. The groundwork for the Karnataka state tourism policy is underway and will include a chapter on coastal tourism by incorporating all constructive suggestions from stakeholders from the coast received during the Connect 2024.</p><p>He said the domestic tourist visit to Karnataka is expected to reach 49 crore and we expect targeting foreign tourist visits to reach 20 lakh by 2029.</p><p>DK DC Mullai Muhilan MP said there is a need to work towards an ecosystem to make Mangaluru as a choice of tourist destination. Those who visit the district for business purposes should be made to stay here for a day or two to visit the destinations. Religious tourism is on rise in the district.</p><p>He stressed the need to develop an ecosystem conducive for tourism investment in the district. There is a need to identify the strengths of the region and prepare a master plan for promoting tourism. The district has ample opportunities for adventure tourism especially for surfing, he added. Through Coastal Karnataka Tourism Development Council, natural beauty and cultural and traditional heritage of the region will be blended with tourism initiatives. </p><p>An estimated 30-35 per cent of travelers arriving at Mangaluru Airport are either solo or with a partner. The airport serves as a gateway due to its connectivity to New Delhi, making it a popular transit destination for those heading to Madikeri or Chikkamagaluru or Bekal.</p>