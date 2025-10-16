<p>Belagavi: NCP leader and former minister Jayant Patil recently made a striking remark on Karnataka Rajyotsava, which is annually celebrated on November 1. The politician said that the Marathi-speaking people have the right to observe the occasion as "black day" and the Karnataka government should not do injustice to them.</p><p>Noting that the Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute suit was pending disposal in the Supreme Court, Patil stated that the Marathi-speaking people had right to express themselves and observe Karnataka Rajyotsava as black day.</p><p>The comment surfaced when the NCP leader was speaking at a private programme in Belagavi on Thursday.</p><p>"Marathi-speaking people have been demanding the inclusion of Marathi-speaking areas into Maharashtra in a democratic way and have not resorted to violence. They may observe Karnataka Rajyotsava as black day to express their emotions and demand and have right for it," Patil said.</p>.Pressure on govt to announce 'official Karnataka flag' on November 1 for Kannada Rajyotsava.<p><strong>Suit pending </strong></p><p>Suit filed by Maharashtra in the apex court to get the boundary dispute resolved has been pending disposal. Maharashtra government has been doing necessary follow up in the court. Even a senior counsel has been appointed, but the case has to come on board. Maharashtra should use its influence to get the case on board. Until the issue was resolved, Karnataka has to ensure that Marathi speaking people were not subjected to injustices., he said.</p><p>Maharashtra has appointed coordination ministers regarding the boundary dispute. Myself would request them to visit and hear grievances of the people, Patil stated. </p><p>Leaders of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti have brought to notice that freedom of speech was being muzzled and police pressure was exerted on them when made statements. Myself shall request Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to talk with his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah and ask him to ensure that freedom of speech was not muzzled. Politicians should be prepared to hear words even if they were not in their favour, Patil said. </p><p>A delegation of NCP under the leadership of Supriya Sule will also meet Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi and apprise him about the grievances of Marathi speaking people and shall be requested to direct Congress leadership in the state to protect interests of Marathi speaking people, he said.</p>