Maritime Board to conduct feasibility studies on Mangaluru water metro project

<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka Maritime Board (KMB) has decided to conduct feasibility studies for Mangaluru Water Metro Project (MWMP).</p><p>The project will be on the lines of the water metro project in Kochi, which is mainly aimed at ferrying tourists and passengers, a senior officer from KMB told <em><strong>DH</strong></em>. The consultant will study the feasibility report on the project. The officer said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in the state budget, had announced that a feasibility report will be prepared for introducing water metro services in Gurupura and Nethravathi Rivers in Mangaluru.</p><p>"In fact, 17 points had been identified to connect under the project which will also help in enhancing tourism and carrying out recreation activities. The feasibility report will look into the viable options based on the demand for increasing the points to provide connectivity," said the officer. The project will take shape on a 30-km stretch connecting Bajal to Maravoor Bridge.</p><p>It is expected to cover Kulur Bridge, Bangrakulur, New Mangaluru Port, Sultan Battery, Tannirbhavi, Old Port, Bengre, Hoige Bazaar, Ullal, Bolar sea face, and Someshwar temple. The proposed fleet will have modern electric or diesel-powered catamaran boats equipped with essential amenities to ensure smooth and effective operation. A detailed LiDAR survey is expected to support the project's preparation. </p>