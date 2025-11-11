Menu
Maternal deaths down by 24% in 2025: Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

The doctors will be sourced from the underperforming CHCs. A total of 200 CHCs are considered low-performing centers and among them 162 CHCs have recorded zero deliveries this year.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 20:25 IST
Published 10 November 2025, 20:25 IST
healthDinesh Gundu Rao

