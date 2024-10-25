Home
india

MCC garbage vehicles to play jingles on use of green firecrackers

For the first time, the KSPCB, with the support of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), has planned to play audio jingles, to create awareness on the use of only green firecrackers for Deepavali.
Gayathri V Raj
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 01:57 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 01:57 IST
