Meiteis in Karnataka protest Manipur killings

<p>Bengaluru: Members of the Karnataka Meitei Association (KMA) held a silent protest at ABCD Ground in central Bengaluru's Viveknagar on Sunday, condemning the killing of six women, including three minors belonging to the Meitei community in Manipur's Jiribam district. </p>.<p>More than 100 members of the Meitei community held a candle vigil and mourned the deaths. </p>.<p>The protestors demanded the withdrawal of the reimposed Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the six police stations of the five districts in Manipur. </p>.<p>They also demanded that the central force hand over the charge to the Manipur police. </p>.<p>They also demanded compensation for the families of slain persons. </p>