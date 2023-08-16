Melukote MLA Puttannaiah, on US trip, draws flak for skipping Independence Day

The absence of Melukote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah during the Independence Day celebration has drawn flak from people of his constituency.
It is his first Independence Day celebration as an MLA. The taluk administration had organised the 77th I-Day celebrations which was to be presided over by the MLA. However, the taluk officers and local people’s representatives unfurled the national flag in the absence of Darshan.
Darshan reportedly went to the US around 12 days ago as his son was unwell. The MLA had assured to return before August 15. But his absence has disappointed the voters as well as Raitha Sangha members. This has been discussed even on social media platforms.
The MLA was also absent for Sarvodaya Karnataka Party meeting held in Bengaluru on August 12.
The Raitha Sangha had organised a protest seeking scientific price for milk and sugarcane in Mandya a few days ago. Though Darshan was present in the town, he did not participate in the protest. This had upset farmers’ leaders.
It is alleged that Darshan is not in touch with the farmers’ leaders or the media after he became MLA and also did not receive their phone calls, disappointing them.