Mild earthquake reported in Kalaburagi villages

The intensity observed was low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 20-25 kms from the epicentre.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 09:49 IST
Published 11 September 2025, 09:49 IST
