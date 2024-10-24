Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Miniature art, mighty visuals 

Vittal Shastri explores the history and potential of Surpur miniature art, which once enjoyed the patronage of royals and locals alike.
Vittal Shastri
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 23:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Miniature paintings by artists Vijay Hagaragundgi and Rehaman Patel
Miniature paintings by artists Vijay Hagaragundgi and Rehaman Patel
Miniature paintings by artists Vijay Hagaragundgi and Rehaman Patel
Miniature paintings by artists Vijay Hagaragundgi and Rehaman Patel
Surpur miniature paintings by artists Vijay Hagaragundagi and Rehaman Patel.
Surpur miniature paintings by artists Vijay Hagaragundagi and Rehaman Patel.
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 23:52 IST
KarnatakaArtSpecialsSpectrum

Follow us on :

Follow Us