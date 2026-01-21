Menu
Minister MB Patil invites global firms to invest in Karnataka

In a press statement issued from Davos, the Minister said that Menzies Aviation has already invested $25 million in Bengaluru for the development of cargo handling operations.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 22:45 IST
Published 20 January 2026, 22:45 IST
