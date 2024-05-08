Home
Minor apprehended for placing mobile-phone in women's washroom

The mobile-phone was discovered as it was ringing even when no one was in the toilet by the security guard of the colleg
Naina J A
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 03:02 IST
Mangaluru: The Mangaluru North police have apprehended a minor in connection with alleged voyeurism incident reported in a medical college in Mangaluru. 

DCP (Law and order) Sidharth Goyal said that the minor was produced before JJ Board as per due procedure. The incident came to light when a mobile phone was found in women's washroom in the college. 

The mobile-phone was discovered as it was ringing even when no one was in the toilet by the security guard of the college. The phone has been seized and a case has been booked under IPC section 354 (C). The suspect had allegedly visited the college in the disguise of a patient, said the DCP. 

