MM Hills safari new addition on Mysuru's wildlife tourism circuit

“It will be an 18-km route from Lokkanahalli. It includes PG Palya range adjoining Bailur range of Biligiri Ranganatha temple (BRT) tiger reserve. There is an elephant corridor connecting MM Hills and BRT reserve. Also, there is Vadavaradahalla check dam en route. There are 10-12 tigers and 706 elephants in MM Hills. So, there are chances of sighting tigers and elephants apart from spotted deer, sambar deer, Indian bisons or Gaurs and wild dogs. The safari passes through Lokkanahalli anti-poaching camp, where tourists can get to know about anti-poaching operations. Also, there are burial structures from stone age on the route,” he said.