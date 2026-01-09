<p>Mangaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eshwar-khandre">Eshwar Khandre</a> on Friday said that efforts are being made to curb man–animal conflict in the State by using modern technology.</p><p>Speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed Mangaluru division Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) office and the Divisional Command and Control Centre at Kadri in Mangaluru, he said an elephant task force is being set up to address man–elephant conflict in the region. Elected representatives from the district had raised a series of questions on man–animal conflict in both the Legislative Assembly and the Council, and all necessary measures would be taken to contain the problem.</p>.70% of deemed forest survey work completed in Karnataka: Eshwar Khandre.<p>Stating that Karnataka is a model State in terms of environment and forest conservation, the Minister explained the functioning of the Command and Control Centre. Anyone can lodge a complaint through the helpline number 1926, which operates from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Bengaluru. Complaints received are forwarded to the concerned forest range, following which Range Forest Officers (RFOs) and Assistant Conservators of Forests (ACFs) visit the spot where elephants have strayed into villages or damaged crops.</p><p>After assessing the situation, officials will decide whether to chase the elephants back into the forest or relocate or capture a rogue elephant, and submit their recommendations, based on which further action will be taken, he said.</p><p>Referring to the increase in elephants straying into villages in Mandekolu in Sullia taluk, the Minister said elephants do not recognise borders and that officials are taking measures to drive them back into forest areas.</p><p>He also said that a project plan has been prepared to relocate dwellers residing inside forests in the Kudremukh region, and all efforts would be made to implement the plan.</p>