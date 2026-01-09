Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Modern technology is used to curb man-animal conflict in Karnataka: Eshwar Khandre

He said an elephant task force is being set up to address man–elephant conflict in the region.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 06:54 IST
Published 09 January 2026, 06:54 IST
Karnataka NewsTechnologyKarnatakaMan-animal conflictEshwar Khandre

