Moral education class from next academic year in Shivamogga: Madhu Bangarappa

<p>Shivamogga: District In-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa said separate moral-based education classes will be conducted in schools once a week from the next academic year.</p><p>Speaking at a preliminary meeting of the padayatra undertaken from Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district to Kishkindha in Koppal district as part of the Nirmala Tungabhadra campaign in the City on Saturday, he said the main objective is to educate children about the responsibilities we should fulfill as mankind. Besides curriculum, children from the first standard to the 10th standard will be taught current affairs. Priority will be given to general knowledge including traffic rules, health matters and environmental protection, he explained.</p><p>This class will teach students on how to live in the system and the steps to correct the system. An expert committee is studying how the curriculum framework for this should be. It will be finalised soon. There will be no examination for children in this subject, Madhu Bangarappa clarified.</p>