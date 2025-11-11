Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

More dangerous criminals are in Vidhana Soudha than in prison: H D Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy further said that VIP treatment given to terrorists in Parappana Agrahara prison was not a new incident.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 01:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 01:33 IST
HD KumaraswamyParappana Agrahara Central Prison

Follow us on :

Follow Us