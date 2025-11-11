More dangerous criminals are in Vidhana Soudha than in prison: H D Kumaraswamy

<p>Bengaluru: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that there were more dangerous criminals and terrorists sitting inside Vidhana Soudha than those housed in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.</p>.<p>He was reacting to the videos of prisoners getting 'royal treatment' which went viral recently on various social media platforms. "It is shameful that jail staff are offering royal treatment to prisoners. Terrorists are not only in prison, but more dangerous criminals are in Vidhana Soudha," he stated.</p>.<p>Kumaraswamy further said that VIP treatment given to terrorists in Parappana Agrahara prison was not a new incident. "It can be recalled that in the past two senior IPS officers had a clash over this matter. In some cases, courts have issued strict warnings to jail staff against involving in such acts. But, the same incidents are repeating inside the prison," the union minister said.</p>.Videos reveal VIP treatment for hardened criminals inside Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Jail.<p>"There are reports that all sorts of facilities are being extended even to those who have committed heinous crimes. When terrorists are sheltered inside the Vidhana Soudha, what is the point in discussing about terrorists inside the Parappana Agrahara?" Kumaraswamy asked.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the union minister urged the public to question the chief minister and home minister for repeated lapses in prison administration. "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accuses BJP leaders of not having dignity, but what dignity does CM and his colleagues have?" he asked.</p>