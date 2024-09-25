MP/MLAs court orders probe against Siddaramaiah in MUDA 'scam' case

The special court for cases involving MP/MLAs on Wednesday ordered an investigation against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA alternative sites allotment case.

Special court judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat passed the order directing the Mysuru Lokayukta police to initiate an investigation on the complaint filed by Snehamayi Krishna.

The Karnataka Lokayukta Mysuru has been directed to take up investigation under CrPC section 156 (3), which is to register the FIR.

The police have been directed to file the investigation report by December 24.