MUDA case: Karnataka Lokayukta yet to file FIR against CM Siddaramaiah

After special court for cases involving MP/MLAs directed the Lokayukta police to investigate Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with allegations of irregularities in the allotment of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites, the latter is yet to file the FIR.

On the Wednesday, the court has directed Lokayukta to investigate based on the complaint filed by Mysuru based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.

Over 30 JD(S) and BJP leaders led by JD(S) spokespersons Pradeep Kumar and Ravichandregowda rushed to Lokayukta SP office in Mysuru urging him to register the FIR immediately on Wednesday.

"Though we waited from 10am to 4pm, Lokayukta SP stated that they need time to register the FIR. I urged Lokayukta SP to file an FIR against CM based on three complaints filed by me related to the issue in July and August. They are yet to even give an acknowledgement to it," Pradeep Kumar said.