MUDA case: Lokayukta may summon CM Siddaramaiah, wife after Dasara

The Lokayukta Police formed four special teamson September 28. An inspection of the original land of Parvathi in Kesare and 14 alternative sites in Vijayanagar was held later, in the presence of the petitioner.

Later, Parvathi had appealed to MUDA Commissioner to take back the 14 sites. The process to take them back started on October 1, as the MUDA Commissioner received the letter of Parvathi through her son MLC Dr Yathindra. Parvathi had got the alternative sites as MUDA allegedly used her 3.16 acres of land, without acquiring it.

MUDA Commissioner ordered to initiate the process, to take back the sites on October 1, after exploring legal issues. The same day, Sub-Registrar of the Additional Office of Sub-Registrar on MUDA premises availed the required signatures and biometrics of Parvathi, to initiate the process.

On October 3, while Siddaramaiah was attending the inauguration of Mysuru Dasara, atop the Chamundi Hill, the Sub-Registrar completed the process of transferring the sites from the name of Parvathi to MUDA.

Besides, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a case against Siddaramaiah, in the same issue, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act.