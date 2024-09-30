Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MUDA case: Lokayukta Police intensifies probe against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

On September 24, Karnataka High Court had upheld the approval granted by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot for a probe into the case against the CM under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 09:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 09:09 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahmuda

Follow us on :

Follow Us