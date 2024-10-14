Home
MUDA case: Petitioner urges arrest of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for inquiry

In a 25-page petition, to Lokayukta SP in Mysuru, Snehamayi Krishna has posed a few questions and has provided a few documents and information.
TR Satish Kumar
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 10:47 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 10:47 IST
