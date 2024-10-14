MUDA case: Petitioner urges arrest of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah for inquiry

<p>Mysuru: In the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, petitioner Snehamayi Krishna has urged the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP), to arrest Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accused in the case, and inquire.</p><p>In a 25-page petition, to Lokayukta SP in Mysuru, on Monday, Krishna has posed a few questions and has provided a few documents and information.</p>.MUDA case: Complainant Snehamayi Krishna appears before ED to give evidence, produce records.<p>Speaking to media persons, after submitting the petition, Krishna said: “I have provided some information to the Lokayukta, regarding the need to arrest and inquire Siddaramaiah. I've given information on the points in the writ petition filed by the CM before the High Court. The CM has concealed some information before the High Court. I have provided those points to the Lokayukta. The matter of whitener being applied on a few words in letter by Siddaramaiah’s wife, B M Parvathi, to MUDA commissioner, has also been concealed before the High Court”.</p><p>It can be noted that the the High Court dismissed Siddaramaiah's plea against the Governor's decision granting sanction for prosecution against the CM in the alleged MUDA scam, on September 24.</p>.MUDA case: Lokayukta may summon CM Siddaramaiah, wife after Dasara.<p>Krishna said, “The Chief Minister is delivering provocative speeches and has issued advertisements to newspapers, as part of the recent Mysuru Dasara. This has caused fear for me and my family members. Therefore, I have requested that the CM be immediately arrested and subjected to inquiry”.</p><p>He added that there is information that KPCC spokesman M Lakshmana is frequently visiting the Lokayukta office in Mysuru. “Therefore, the Lokayukta should install CCTV cameras in its Mysuru office, as per the Supreme Court's order,” Krishna said.</p>.MUDA 'scam': Lokayukta police issue notice to CM's brother-in-law, seller of land.<p>Lokayukta Police are investigating the case, based on an FIR filed against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, brother-in-law B M Mallikarjuna Swmay and J Devaraju on September 27. </p><p>On September 25, a special court in Bengaluru for cases involving elected representatives directed the Lokayukta Police, in Mysuru, to initiate an investigation against Siddaramaiah and others on the basis of a complaint filed by Mysuru-based RTI activist Krishna.</p><p>It can recalled that 3.16 acres of land in Kesare (survey number 464), in Mysuru taluk, was gifted by Mallikarjuna Swamy to Parvathi. Parvathi had sought alternative lands, for the said Kesare land, that was developed by MUDA, without acquiring it. Thus, she got 14 sites in Third and Fourth Stage of Vijayanagar.</p><p>The Lokayukta Police formed four special teams, on September 28. An inspection of the original land of Parvathi in Kesare and 14 alternative sites in Vijayanagar was held later, in the presence of the petitioner. Mallikarjuna Swmay and Devaraju were inquired on October 10.</p>.Respect decision but my stand was to fight: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah as wife decides to return MUDA plots .<p>An Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), against Siddaramaiah and others on September 30, based on the Lokayukta FIR.</p><p>Later, Parvathi appealed to MUDA Commissioner to take back the 14 sites. The process to take them back started on October 1, as the MUDA Commissioner received the letter of Parvathi through her son MLC Dr Yathindra. The process was completed on October 3.</p>