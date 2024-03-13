Multiple Protests demanding ticket for BJP's Pratap Simha held in Mysuru

Mysuru: Amid rumours and speculations that Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha is unlikely to get a ticket to contest for third term in Mysuru Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency, supporters of Simha held multiple protests in Mysuru and Kodagu district on Wednesday.

They urged the BJP High Command to give a ticket to him, considering his performance over the past decade.

In Mysuru district they held protests near the Hinkal flyover, Bettadapura circle in Periyapatna, Constitution Circle in Hunsur.

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said the party's central leadership has taken on board the opinion of the state leaders about the candidates during the Central Election Committee meeting on Monday night, and would decide on the nominees and make an announcement soon.

"Detailed discussion has taken place about all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in the meeting that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, national President J P Nadda and select leaders from the state.