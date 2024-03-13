Multiple Protests demanding ticket for BJP's Pratap Simha held in Mysuru

Mysuru: Amid rumours and speculations that Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha is unlikely to get a ticket to contest for third term in Mysuru Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency, supporters of Simha held multiple protests in Mysuru and Kodagu district on Wednesday.
They urged the BJP High Command to give a ticket to him, considering his performance over the past decade.
In Mysuru district they held protests near the Hinkal flyover, Bettadapura circle in Periyapatna, Constitution Circle in Hunsur.
The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said the party's central leadership has taken on board the opinion of the state leaders about the candidates during the Central Election Committee meeting on Monday night, and would decide on the nominees and make an announcement soon.
"Detailed discussion has taken place about all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in the meeting that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, national President J P Nadda and select leaders from the state.
"Central leadership has taken the opinion of the state leaders for selection of candidates," the former deputy chief minister told reporters in the national capital.
It was probably the last such meeting to discuss potential candidates from Karnataka, he said, adding, nominees for almost all the seats have been finalised.
On reports that a few sitting MPs may not fielded to make way for new faces, he said some of them have announced "voluntary retirement" and there may be fresh faces in those seats; In other seats, candidate selection may depend on performance, political situation in the constituencies, and also caste combinations.
"So there may be some changes. I cannot predict as to how many sitting MPs may get a ticket, it is left for the party high command to decide. But change is certain, BJP is a party that constantly keeps changing and gives opportunities for fresh faces, so surprises may be expected," he added.
Asked about reports that sitting MPs Nalin Kumar Kateel from Dakshina Kannada, Anantkumar Hegde from Uttara Kannada and Pratap Simha from Mysuru may not get re-nomination, and Simha speaking emotionally on social media, Ashoka said: "discussions have happened about the seats, I cannot reveal what was discussed. Sitting MPs must have hope and work, the decision of the high command is final. No one should lose hope, there are chances till the last minute."
(With PTI inputs)
(Published 13 March 2024, 04:40 IST)