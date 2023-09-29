Muniyappa, Hariprasad meet DKS over appointments to boards, corporations

Food & Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Thursday held talks with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar over the delay in appointments to boards and corporations.
Muniyappa met Shivakumar along with senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad.
“I told (Shivakumar) that party workers must be appointed to boards and corporations immediately,” Muniyappa said. Hariprasad’s meeting with Shivakumar assumed significance as the senior leader has raised a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Muniyappa said providing a suitable position of power to Hariprasad was up to the Congress high command. “It’s at their level. They will decide,” he said.
Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, said he discussed the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with Hariprasad. On appointments to board and corporations, Shivakumar said the process would start soon.
Muniyappa also said that the government would provide the additional 5 kg rice to BPL family members from next month. Muniyappa, however, did not elaborate. At present, the government is paying every BPL member Rs 170 a month as it could not procure the required quantum of rice.